Walworth County offers reduced-priced radon kits throughout January GAZETTE STAFF Jan 16, 2023 ELKHORN--Radon testing kits are available throughout January from the Walworth County Division of Public Health, according to a WAlworth County Health and Human Services news release.Kits will be available at a reduced price of $5 per kit with a donation of a nonperishable food item. Kits are limited to one per person, according to the release.All food donations will be sent to the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank.The reduced-priced kit is redeemable from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout January at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County NN.Residents with elevated radon levels in their home should contact For more information, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/426/Healthy-Homes.