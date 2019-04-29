ELKHORN

Garden plots are available to rent at the Walworth County Community Garden.

The garden is located across the street from Lakeland Health Care Center on the south side of County NN.

Plots are available in four sizes: 20 by 30 feet for $35, 20 by 20 feet for $25, 10 by 20 feet for $15 and raised beds for $10 each. Rental plots are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

The garden will open Friday, May 31, depending on the weather.

For more information, call the UW-Extension office at 262-741-4951 or visit walworth.extension.wisc.edu.