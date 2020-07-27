The Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services has canceled two Welcome to Medicare workshops planned for Aug. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the county said in a news release. The workshops were to begin at 1 and 6 p.m. that day.
The department will continue to explore ways to provide educational and outreach services to people who could benefit from Medicare while following pandemic guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Two more Welcome to Medicare workshops are planned for later in the year, but they could also be canceled depending on the status of the pandemic.
Residents are encouraged to call the department at 262-741-3400 if they have questions about Medicare, said Randy Kohl, the manager of the department's long-term care division.