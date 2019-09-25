BELOIT

The Alzheimer’s Association is holding the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Riverside Park.

The course measures 2.4 miles and raises awareness and funds for care, support and research into Alzheimer’s disease.

Attendees can learn about the disease and various programs and services available through the Alzheimer’s Association. Participants will also partake in the Promise Garden ceremony, which honors individuals affected by the disease.

On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m. for the walk that starts at 10 a.m.

To register for the walk, visit alz.org/walk.