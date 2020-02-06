EDGERTON
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services is offering walk-in mammogram screenings the second Wednesday of each month starting Feb. 12.
Women can stop by the radiology department at the hospital between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for 3D mammogram screenings. Patients do not need an appointment or doctor referral to receive a screening.
Participants must be at least 40 years old and must not have implants or any breast problems or concerns. Screenings are also available for women who have not had a mammogram, breast biopsy or surgery in the past year, or breast cancer in the last three years.
Patients must bring their health insurance card to screenings. Participants should also have the name of their primary care provider and name of the facility they last had a mammogram.
Women who have a doctor referral or a breast health concern should call 608-561-6657 to make an appointment.
For more information, visit edgertonhospital.com.