EDGERTON

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services is offering walk-in mammogram screenings from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in the radiology department at the hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Ave.

Patients are encouraged to have a mammogram screening in recognition of October as breast cancer awareness month.

Mammograms are available for people over 40 years old who have not been screened, have not had breast surgery or biopsies in the past year, have not had cancer in the past three years, do not have breast implants and do not have current breast problems or concerns.

Patients must bring their health insurance card, name of their primary care provider and name of the facility where their last mammogram was taken.

For more information, visit edgertonhospital.com.