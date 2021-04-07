CLINTON
The Rock County Land Conservation Department and Rock River Coalition will offer free training for volunteer stream monitors Saturday, May 15, according to a coalition news release.
Volunteers are needed to collect information for understanding stream health to assess streams in Rock County and throughout the Rock River basin. Stream monitors are needed a few hours each month for data collection from May to October.
Training will be held outdoors from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Carver-Roehl County Park, 4907 S. Carvers Rock Road.
Volunteers will learn to measure stream flow, temperature, water clarity and dissolved oxygen. Training will combine classroom and hands-on learning.
Equipment will be provided for training. Participants should bring their own notebooks, lunch, towel, and boots or shoes that can be worn in water.
Space is limited to 10 participants. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3uuu6yk.
For questions or more information, contact Addie Schlussel at 215-262-3366 or addie@rockrivercoalition.org or Anne Miller at anne.miller@co.rock.wi.us