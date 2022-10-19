Volunteers needed for County Park Work Day at Natureland County Park GAZETTE STAFF Oct 19, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER--Volunteers are needed for the County Park Work Day from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, according to a Walworth County Volunteer Services news release.Residents will help remove buckthorn and other invasive plants at Natureland County Park, W8338 Territorial Road.Volunteers will be assisting the Kettle Moraine Land Trust and Walworth County Public Works, according to the news release.Those interested in volunteering should contact Walworth County Volunteer Services Coordinator Colleen Lesniak at 262-741-4223 or clesniak@co.walworth.wi.us. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Court listings from Oct. 10-16, 2022 Janesville Plan Commission recommends remaking former Crazy Joe's furniture into self-storage Janesville teens arrested in Amazon delivery truck armed robbery Beloit School District brings back laundry service for students Milton school employee resigns over 'inappropriate' communication with juvenile Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings from Oct. 10-16, 2022 Court listings for Oct. 3-9, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022