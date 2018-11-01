WHITEWATER

The Walworth County Senior Dining Center is looking for volunteers to help serve senior meals.

Duties include filling and serving coffee, setting tables, and helping county staff. Volunteer hours are 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the follow dates and locations:

  • Monday and Wednesday through Friday at Brookdale Manor Senior Apartments, 1061 W. Blackhawk Drive, No. 108.
  • Tuesday at Starin Park Senior Center, 504 W. Starin Road.
  • Third Tuesday of each month at Blackhawk Manor, 1155 W. Blackhawk Drive.

Volunteers will receive a free lunch for each day they volunteer.

For more information or to register, contact Colleen Lesniak at 262-741-4223 or clesniak@co.walworth.wi.us.

