JANESVILLE
Hedberg Public Library is seeking volunteers for its Hedberg@Home materials delivery program.
The program provides regular home delivery of library materials to Janesville patrons unable to visit the library because of age, physical condition or lack of transportation.
Volunteers will help select materials, deliver and pick up items based on a schedule provided by the program coordinator.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license.
For more information on volunteering or program services, contact Maureen Birchfield at 608-758-6592 or mbirchfield@hedbergpubliclibrary.org.