The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County has these volunteer opportunities available in December at various agencies and nonprofits:

Autumn Lake Healthcare has various positions available. Call Laura Johnson at 608-365-9526.

Caritas has positions available distributing food from 9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Call Max at 608-362-4403.

Cedar Crest his positions open to help with bingo, pet visits and outings. Contact Linda Lyke at 608-373-6327 or llyke@cedarcrestlife.com.

The Gathering Place in Milton has positions available in packaging meal deliveries. Contact Sue Eckert at 608-868-3500.

Goodwill has tax preparer and customer service positions available to help people with their taxes. Call Jason Haller at 815-987-6227, ext. 6205.

Green Knolls in Beloit has multiple positions available. Call Steve Feigenbaum at 608-365-2554.

Intergenerational Programs has various positions open. Contact Laura at 608-362-9593 or laura@rsvp-rock.org.

Meals on Wheels has driving positions available to deliver meals to shut-in seniors. Call Ellen at 608-362-3683.

Mercyhealth has positions available working shifts, answering phones or helping residents. Call Amanda O'Kane at 608-754-0045.

Retired and Senior Volunteer Program’s SVS Program needs drivers to take clients to appointments and errands. Contact Patty at 608-362-9593 or phansberry@rsvp-rock.org.

The VIP Grill at Beloit Memorial Hospital has various positions open. Call Sarah Olson at 608-364-5162.

For more information or unlisted opportunities, call 608-362-9593 or 608-756-4281.