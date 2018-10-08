LAKE GENEVA
A volunteer work day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 19, at White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road.
Volunteers will help with trail maintenance and park improvements. Participants must be 14 years old or older and are encouraged to bring their own hand tools and gloves.
Walworth County Volunteer Services and the Walworth County Department of Public Works are sponsoring the event.
For more information or to register, contact Colleen Lesniak at 262-741-4223 or clesniak@co.walworth.wi.us.
