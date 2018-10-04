The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County has volunteer positions available at several agencies and nonprofit organizations, including:
Caritas: Multiple positions available. Call 608-362-4403.
Rock County Historical Society: Positions available to collect donations, help guests research family histories and guide visitors. Call Kathy at 608-756-4509, ext. 313.
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville: Positions available for nursing staff assistants, escorts, clerical support, gift shop staff and delivering goods to patients. Call Deborah Thielan at 608-373-8015.
Seniors Volunteer for Seniors: A respite relief opportunity for a man in Beloit. Call Patty Hansberry at 608-362-9593.
Fair Oaks Rehab & Health Care Center, Beloit: Various positions available. Call Lindsey at 815-389-3911.
The Gathering Place, Milton: Positions available in the dining center. Call Mary at 608-868-3500.
Family Promise of Beloit: Weekend positions available in meal assistance and clerical and receptionist duties. Call Ryan Bell at 779-770-8919.
Oak Park Place: Various positions available. Call Laura at 608-362-9593.
Meals On Wheels, Beloit: Positions available for drivers. Call Ellen at 608-362-3683.
The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program of Rock County: Positions available in the intergenerational program. Call Laura at 608-362-9593 or email laura@rsvp-rock.org.
For more information or more volunteer opportunities not listed, call 608-362-9593 or 608-756-4281.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse