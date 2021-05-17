EDGERTON
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services has various volunteer opportunities for interested residents.
The hospital launched a new student program called Heart Line Volunteers. The program is open to high school students age 16 and older to help escort patients to and from their vehicles. Volunteering will be from 7 to 11 a.m. Monday through Fridays during summer months. Volunteers should expect to be scheduled at least once a week.
The Edgerton Hospital Auxiliary is accepting new members to help with various fundraising events, mail delivery and clerical work. Members meet at 1 p.m. every second Monday of the month. A yearly membership fee costs $15.
Volunteers are also needed to help maintain the Healing Garden.
Interested residents should contact Community Outreach Manager Lisa Rebman at 608-884-1489 or lrebman@edgertonhospital.com.
For more information, visit edgertonhospital.com.