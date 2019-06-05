JANESVILLE

The Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers will hold two volunteer information sessions from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, June 18 and 19, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave.

Volunteers are needed for positions in Castaways Thrift Shop, the hospital gift shop, or as patient escorts and greeters.

Sessions will be held in volunteer conference room G101F. Refreshments will be provided.

Those interested in attending should reserve a spot by Monday, June 10. To reserve a spot, contact volunteer coordinator Jackie Lee at 608-756-6739 or jlee@mhemail.org.

For volunteer information or applications, visit mercyhealthsystem.org/volunteers.