ELKHORN

The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services is seeking volunteer guardians.

These volunteers serve as court-appointed decision-makers for adults who are deemed incompetent and do not have family members or friends to assist them.

Guardians make financial and health care decisions to make sure the person’s needs are being met. Hours are flexible, and a monthly stipend is available.

For more information or for a volunteer application, contact Colleen Lesniak at Walworth County Volunteer Services at 262-741-4223 or clesniak@co.walworth.wi.us.