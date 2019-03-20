JANESVILLE

Volunteer drivers are needed for the Rock County Council on Aging Nutrition Program.

Drivers deliver meals to homebound and elderly residents in the Janesville area. Mileage reimbursement and directions will be provided.

Volunteers might be required to drive up to two days a week or be called as needed.

For more information, call 608-757-5474 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-nutrition-meals.