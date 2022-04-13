JANESVILLE

The Beloit and Janesville chapters of the League of Women Voters will hold a virtual forum on water quality from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, over Zoom.

A panel of experts from around the state will discuss water quality in Rock County in recognition of Earth day. Panelists include:

  • Christina Anderson, Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation.
  • Kenneth Bradbury, director and state geologist, Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey.
  • Wes Davis, Rock County supervisor.
  • Bill Frisbee, city of Beloit director of water resources.
  • Willie Hughes, W. Hughes Farms.
  • Sarah Peterson, science director, Wisconsin’s Greenfire.
  • Addie Schlussel, stream monitoring and AIS program coordinator, Rock River Coalition.
  • Rick Wietersen, environmental health director, Rock County.

To participate, reserve a Zoom link at lwvjvl.org.

