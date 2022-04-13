Virtual forum set for April 20 to discuss Rock County's water quality Gazette staff Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Beloit and Janesville chapters of the League of Women Voters will hold a virtual forum on water quality from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, over Zoom.A panel of experts from around the state will discuss water quality in Rock County in recognition of Earth day. Panelists include:Christina Anderson, Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation.Kenneth Bradbury, director and state geologist, Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey.Wes Davis, Rock County supervisor.Bill Frisbee, city of Beloit director of water resources.Willie Hughes, W. Hughes Farms.Sarah Peterson, science director, Wisconsin’s Greenfire.Addie Schlussel, stream monitoring and AIS program coordinator, Rock River Coalition.Rick Wietersen, environmental health director, Rock County.To participate, reserve a Zoom link at lwvjvl.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville Brodhead man sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeated sexual assaults of minor Janesville Sports Hall of Fame: Tom Bier officiated local sports events for 48 years Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022