VIP Services accepting donations for food drive until Dec. 20 GAZETTE STAFF Nov 25, 2022 ELKHORN--VIP Services is now holding a food drive for people and pets until Dec. 20, according to a VIP Services news release.Participating residents can drop off non-perishable food items and pet food in the lobby of the VIP Services office at 811 E. Geneva St.The office will be open for drop-offs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the news release.Members of VIP Services will deliver the donations to the Elkhorn Food Pantry at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to the release.For more information about the food drive, call 262-723-4043 or stop by the VIP Services office.