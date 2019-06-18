Professional violinist and Beloit native Matt Pickart has two shows planned in Janesville and Beloit.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, he will join violinist Zachary Peterson, his parents/cellists John Pickart and Martha Dunegan, and violinist Alison Lee Jewer for a Clazz International Music Festival fundraiser at the Janesville Woman’s Club, 108 S. Jackson St., Janesville.

Pickart also will conduct the Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.

Both shows are open to the public, and free-will donations will be taken.