Professional violinist and Beloit native Matt Pickart has two shows planned in Janesville and Beloit.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, he will join violinist Zachary Peterson, his parents/cellists John Pickart and Martha Dunegan, and violinist Alison Lee Jewer for a Clazz International Music Festival fundraiser at the Janesville Woman’s Club, 108 S. Jackson St., Janesville.

Pickart also will conduct the Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit.

Both shows are open to the public, and free-will donations will be taken.

Article comments are no longer available on GazetteXtra.

Instead, readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.

More details on the change are available here.

0
0
0
0
0