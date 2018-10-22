JANESVILLE
The Kienow-Hilt Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1621 and the MacDowell Music Club will present the film program “Great Music, the Movies and World War II” on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11, at the VFW, 1015 Center Ave.
Created by Ken Regez, the program features vintage government and Hollywood movies from the World War II era that were meant to entertain and rally Americans.
The show begins at 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
