JANESVILLE

The Rock County Historical Society will host a Father’s Day Vintage Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Father's Day—Sunday, June 19—at the historical society campus, 426 N. Jackson St.

The show will display vintage makes and models of cars through 2008. Vintage General Motors-made vehicles will also be displayed to celebrate the legacy of GM in Janesville.

Participation is open to anyone who owns a vintage car. Registration costs $10 and forms are available at www.rchs.us/event/vintage-car-show.

Admission to the event costs $10 per person.

For questions, call the historical society at 608-756-4509.

