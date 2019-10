JANESVILLE

Tour a historic home at the Friends of Noah Victorian holiday open house at 103 N. Chatham St.

Fifteen Christmas trees will be placed throughout the house and visitors can wander and view the various doll house, Santa’s workshop, Christmas village and North Pole displays.

Open hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13, 14 and 20 through 23.

Admission is free and any cash donation will benefit the Friends of Noah organization.

For more information, visit friendsofnoah-wi.org.