JANESVILLE

The Lincoln-Tallman House will offer limited tours showcasing its collection of Victorian fashion from noon to 4 p.m. Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, at 440 N. Jackson St.

The collection includes items such as hoop skirts and ball gowns. Visitors will learn about the women who wore the clothing and lived at the Tallman House.

Light refreshment will be available, and a professional reenactor will be on site.

Only five tours will be offered. Tickets costs $20 per person.

To buy tickets or for more information, call 608-756-4509, ext. 305, or visit www.rchs.us/events.