ELKHORN
The Walworth County Veterans Service Office will move to its new location Oct. 23, according to a press release from Veterans Service Officer Nathan Bond.
Veterans Services will have its own dedicated space in the new county Health and Human Services Building on County NN near the Aging and Disability Resource Center, according to the release.
The service office’s location near other Health and Human Services divisions is meant to make coordinating services much easier. Veterans and their families can expect the same level of service and access at the new location.
“Our veterans and their families will greatly benefit from this move,” Bond said in the release. “Please be patient with us as we work through the changes that any move brings.”
For more information, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/210/veterans-service-office or facebook.com/WalworthCVSO.