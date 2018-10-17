JANESVILLE
Sponge Spa Car Wash will salute veterans and military personnel with free car washes on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The car wash will provide free $20 washes for veterans and current members of the military from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day at both Janesville locations, 101 Center Ave. and 2904 Milton Ave., and in Beloit at 2748 Milwaukee Road.
The event is part of the Grace for Vets Free Wash Program.
For more information, call 608-247-4119 or visit spongespacarwash.com.
