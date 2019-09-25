WHITEWATER

The Whitewater Federation of Women’s Clubs is raffling two tickets to the Dec. 8 Green Bay Packers game against the Washington Redskins.

Raffle tickets cost $10 each or three for $25. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards renovations on the historic Basset House.

The drawing will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Basset House, 708 W. Main St.

To purchase raffle tickets, ask any member of the women’s clubs or call Joyce Follis at 262-473-2360 or Kathy Schumacher at 262-473-3351.