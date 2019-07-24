DELAVAN

Fill the Tractor for Twin Oaks will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Whiskey Ranch, W9002 Highway 11.

This fundraising event donates all proceeds and donations to Twin Oaks Shelter, the only year-round homeless shelter in Walworth County.

Bucket raffles, hourly 50/50 drawings, celebrity bartenders and live music will be offered at the event.

The shelter will accept donations of bedding, small appliances, household cleaning supplies, diapers, personal care items, toilet paper, tissues and paper towels.

Donators who help fill the tractor will be entered into a special raffle to win more than $300 in prize money.

For more information, visit community-action.org.