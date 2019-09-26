JANESVILLE

The Trick or Treat Trail opens for an afternoon from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, on the Enchanted Forest trail in Palmer Park, 2501 Palmer Drive.

Costumed volunteers will hand out candy and treats to children in costumes. Goblin Game Central will also be available with games at 25 cents each.

Participation costs $2 each child, and adults can attend for free. Donations of candy or trinkets are welcomed.

A mandatory volunteer meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Palmer Park West Pavilion.

For questions or to make a donation, call the Recreation Division at 608-755-3030.