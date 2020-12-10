JANESVILLE
The Rock County Land Conservation Department is accepting orders for the annual Tree and Shrub Sale, according to a department news release.
Plants will be sold as bare root seedlings in single species units of 10 for $20, 25 for $27.50 or 50 for $50, according to the release.
Shrubs in stock include nannyberry and silky dogwood and available trees are bur oak, Fraser fir and white pine. Red oak and white spruce are also available but low in stock. Residents should call ahead for these trees.
Tree protectors and root dip planting gel will also be available to purchase.
Distribution will be in mid-April, according to the release.
Order forms are available at www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-tree-shrub-sale or by calling 608-754-6617, ext. 3 during business hours.