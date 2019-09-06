ROCK COUNTY

The Rock County Land Conservation Department is accepting orders for its annual tree and shrub sale.

The sale runs from September until distribution in mid-April.

Plants come as bare root seedling bundles in various species including spruce, fir, pine, oak and sycamore. Bundles cost $20 for 10, $27.50 for 25 or $50 for 50.

Tree protectors and root dip planting gel are also available for purchase.

For an order form or for more information, call 608-754-6617, ext. 3 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-tree-shrub-sale.