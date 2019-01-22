JANESVILLE

The Rock County Land Conservation Department is accepting orders for its annual tree and shrub sale.

Plants are available in single-species units of 10 for $20, 25 for $27.50 or 50 for $50.

Seedlings are bare root and will be available for pickup in April. Tree protectors and root dip planting gel are also available for sale.

To obtain forms, call 608-754-6617, ext. 3, during business hours or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-tree-shrub-sale.