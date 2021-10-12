Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
Traxler Trunk or Treat will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St.
This annual event provides a safer alternative to traditional trick-or-treating, according to a city news release.
Participants will loop through the park where 18 decorated car trunks will offer candy and treats to children. All children will receive a goody bag at the end.
Participation is free, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, call the Recreation Division at 608-755-3030.
