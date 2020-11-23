ELKHORN
Volunteers are needed for preparation and distribution for the annual Toys for Tots drive at VFW Post No. 6375, 16 S. Broad St.
Prep work includes setting up rooms before the toy drive with tables, toys and signs. Shifts are available from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 10-11.
Distribution shifts are from 7 to 11:30 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12. Volunteers will guide participants through the VFW to pick out toys.
Clean-up shifts are also available from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Patti O’Brien at 262-472-9632 or volunteerwalworth@gmail.com.