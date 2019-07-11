WALWORTH

The Historical Society of Walworth & Big Foot Prairie will hold the summer historical tour at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Walworth Elementary School, 121 S. Beloit St.

Members of the school history committee will lead participants through the older portions of the school and stop by the mural “A Tribute to America” by Gerritt V. Sinclair, painted in 1934.

Historic school pictures and items from the old Walworth Elementary and High School will be displayed.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 262-275-2426.