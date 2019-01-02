JANESVILLE
The Blackhawk Golden K Club is selling tickets for its annual Truck On Ice contest.
Residents can guess the sink date and time to win cash prizes of $100, $250 or the $3,000 grand prize. Tickets are available for $10 for three guesses or $20 for eight guesses.
Funds raised from the event will support student scholarships for Craig and Parker high school seniors, Blackhawk Technical College and UW-Whitewater at Rock County students, the Boys and Girls Club, and boy and girl scouts. The proceeds will also help provide shelter, clothing and supplies for homeless students.
Tickets are available daily at these locations in Janesville:
- Davis Citgo, 45 E. Racine St.
- Mac’s Pizza Shack, 2307 Milton Ave.
- My Apartment Pub and Grill, 15 N. Arch St.
- Hometown Pharmacy, 21. S. Jackson St., No. 100.
- Summit Credit Union, 2330 Kennedy Road.
Golden K Club members also sell Truck On Ice tickets. Other locations will sell tickets on certain days. Go to kiwanisblackhawk.com to see a full list.
