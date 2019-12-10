JANESVILLE

U.S. Cellular is accepting nominations until April 15, 2020, for The Future of Good program.

The program invests in youth causes that bring fairness and equality to the community. Winners will receive a $10,000 grant each to help fund their cause.

Nominees must be between the ages of 6 and 17 and must not turn 18 before Aug. 30, 2020.

To submit a nomination, residents must visit thefutureofgood.uscellular.com.

Submission forms will require a description of the nominee’s cause and how it helps or affects their community. Residents will also need to explain how the grant can help the nominee’s efforts.

Three winners will be announced in February, and three more will be picked in May.

For more information about the program of nominee eligibility, visit the program’s website.