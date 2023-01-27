"The Drunkard" auditions planned for Jan. 31 GAZETTE STAFF Jan 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--Auditions will be held for the spring production of “The Drunkard” directed by David Bitter and produced by Dr. Jeff Suarez, according to a UW-Whitewater at Rock County news release.“The Drunkard” is a three-act melodrama featuring the music of Barry Manilow. Performance dates are April 13 through 16, according to the release.Residents planning to audition should prepare lines from a literary or theatrical work and prepare to sing eight-bars of a song, according to the news release.Auditions will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Kirk Denmark Theatre, 2909 Kellogg Ave.For questions or more information, contact Suarez at 608-898-5082 or suarezj@uww.edu. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Hurling Hatchets: Papa Docs Axe Throwing opens in downtown Janesville Public record for Jan. 27, 2023 In 'State of the City' acting manager lays out Janesville's economic prospects Banned Book Club: Group reads, discusses controversial titles Rock County bans use of TikTok on county-owned devices Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Jan. 27, 2023 Public record for Jan. 26, 2023 Public record for Jan. 25, 2023 Public record for Jan.19, 2023 Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 Public record for Jan. 1, 2023