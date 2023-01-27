JANESVILLE--Auditions will be held for the spring production of “The Drunkard” directed by David Bitter and produced by Dr. Jeff Suarez, according to a UW-Whitewater at Rock County news release.

“The Drunkard” is a three-act melodrama featuring the music of Barry Manilow. Performance dates are April 13 through 16, according to the release.

