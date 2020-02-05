JANESVILLE
Early artist registration for the Tallman Arts Festival in now open until Feb. 29, according to a Rock County Historical Society news release.
Over 1,800 people attend the festival to check out booths and displays of various mediums of art, according to the release.
Early registration costs $75 per booth. Artists who register between March 1 and June 30 must pay $100 per booth and late registration costs $125 per booth from July 1 to 20.
The festival will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, on the grounds of the Rock County Historical Society, 426 N. Jackson St.
To apply, visit rchs.us/tallmanart.