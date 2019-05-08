ALBANY

The annual Sugar River cleanup starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18. Volunteers should meet at the American Legion Hall, 300 N. Water St.

Volunteers will help remove garbage and waste from the river and riverbanks. Expected cleanup work includes cutting trees or walking banks and riding canoes to collect trash. Work will end at 4 p.m.

The Lake Winnetka Sugar River Improvement Association will provide trash bags, but volunteers are asked to supply canoes, small boats, chainsaws, bow saws and waders.

Scout groups can earn community services points by volunteering.

For more information, call 608-862-1698 or 773-418-7123, email lwsria@aol.com, or visit the association’s Facebook page.