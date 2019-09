JANESVILLE

The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign will hold a Stuff the Truck toy drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Big Lots, 1800 Milton Ave.

New, unwrapped toys will be accepted for donation and will go directly to children in Rock County during the holiday season.

For questions or information on hosting a toy drive or fundraiser, call local Toys for Tots coordinator Patrice Gabower at 608-757-8300.