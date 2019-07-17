WHITEWATER

Studio 84 will host a Chocolate Cake War baking competition from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the studio, 121 W. Center St.

Contestants will bake a cake and offer bite-sized pieces to tasters from the community. Tasters will then cast their vote after sampling all entries.

Prizes for the best cake and honorable mentions will be awarded.

Competition entry costs $25 and is limited to the first 20 people. Bakers must register by Aug. 1.

Taster tickets costs $5 per person or $15 for a family of four or more.

For more information or an entry form, call 262-473-9845, email info@studio84inc.org or visit studio84inc.org.