WHITEWATER
Studio 84 is offering a new in-person and virtual dance workshop titled “Dancing for Everyone” starting May 18.
The workshop is open to students of all ages and dancing abilities, but in-person instruction is limited to four students each class. Prerecorded classes will be available online.
Instruction will be led by Margaret Wheeler.
In-person classes will be held several times a day throughout the week. The workshop costs $120 and runs for 10 weeks with one-hour weekly sessions.
Dancers will have the option of a recital or public performance of a choreographed piece as a fundraiser for the studio’s programing.
To register, visit studio84inc.org. For more information, call 262-473-9845 or email info@studio84inc.org.