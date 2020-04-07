WHITEWATER
Studio 84 challenges residents to re-create their favorite works of art with its Art Imitates Life Challenge.
Participants are encouraged to re-create artworks using only materials available in their homes and then share photos of their efforts with Studio 84.
Photos can be submitted by email to info@studio84inc.org or by posting them to the Studio 84 Facebook event page.
Submissions will be accepted until April 16.
Participants should also include a photo of the original artwork for comparison. Worked deemed inappropriate by moderators will be removed.