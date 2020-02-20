ELKHORN
The Next Generation program is open to high school students interested in learning about careers in health care.
The program is an eight-week course offered by Walworth County Volunteer Services and Lakeland Health Care Center. Students will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at the health center to explore health care careers and interact with senior residents.
Participants will earn community services hours and a certificate and letter of recommendation after completing the program.
About five to 10 spots are available.
The program runs from March 10 to April 28 except during spring break.
For more information or to join the program, contact Colleen Lesniak at 262-903-0324 or clesniak@co.walworth.wi.us.