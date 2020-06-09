BELOIT
The Sun Valley Strawberry Festival will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, delayed from its usual June date, and will be at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, 1650 Sun Valley Drive.
Residents are welcome to enjoy breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring strawberry inspired recipes.
A craft and art fair with local artists and crafters will be available. There will also be local entertainment and a raffle.
All proceeds will be donated to Caritas, Family Promise, Beloit Regional Hospice, The Dutter House, Domestic Violence Shelter and Presbyterian Worldwide Missions.
For more information about the festival, call the church at 608-365-7547 or visit sunvalleystrawberryfest.com.