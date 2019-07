NEWVILLE

A Stevens School reunion is planned from noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Culver’s, 571 E. Richardson Springs Road, Edgerton.

Former students who attended Stevens School in the town of Porter are welcome to attend. The school was a one-room schoolhouse for grades one through eight until it closed in 1959.

Alumni are encouraged to bring pictures or memorabilia from school to the event.

For more information or questions, call Judy at 608-884-4235 or Jim at 608-314-9734.