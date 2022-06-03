EDGERTON

The Albion Academy Museum is holding a Sterling North Coffee and Tea Soiree at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, as part of the 2022 Sterling North Book Festival.

Nancy Durgin will give a presentation titled “The North Family Connection to Albion Academy.”

The museum and Sheepskin one-room schoolhouse will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information, call Connie Tronnes at 608-302-8470.

