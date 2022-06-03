Sterling North Coffee and Tea Soiree planed June 12 at Albion Academy Museum Gazette staff Jun 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGERTONThe Albion Academy Museum is holding a Sterling North Coffee and Tea Soiree at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, as part of the 2022 Sterling North Book Festival.Nancy Durgin will give a presentation titled “The North Family Connection to Albion Academy.”The museum and Sheepskin one-room schoolhouse will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.For more information, call Connie Tronnes at 608-302-8470. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Gunshot strikes Janesville home early Saturday Death notices for May 31, 2022 Downtown Janesville home to a growing coral and pet shop Death notices for June 1, 2022 Death notices for May 27, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for June 3, 2022 Court listings for May 23-29, 2022 Public record for May 27, 2022 Court listings for May 16-22, 2022 Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022