EDGERTON
The Edgerton Sterling North Book & Film Festival returns to downtown Edgerton from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.
Residents can celebrate the tradition of poetry, music and oral storytelling during the festival. Various artists will perform stories, poems and songs throughout the day and five minute open-mic sessions will be available for impromptu performances.
Activities are scattered from the Edgerton Library, Sterling North Museum and Tri-County Center.
For more information, visit bookandfilmfestival.org or contact Logan Nelson at 608-290-7181 or fromthehollows@gmail.com.
