ELKHORN--The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Walworth County will hold a Stepping On workshop series starting Jan. 19, according to a Walworth County news release.Stepping On is a class to help participants learn strategies to avoid falls. Students will learn balance and strength exercises, home safety check suggestions and a medication review.The workshop is designed for people ages 60 and older who have fallen or fear falling. Participants are recommended to pay a $10 suggested donation.Classes run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays from Jan. 19 to March 2 in Classroom ABCD at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, W3985 County NN.For more information or questions, call Chetney Blaszczyk at 262-741-3309.